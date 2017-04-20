In case you missed it, last week in Mesa Git we saw OpenGL 4.0+ support finally arrive for Intel Ivy Bridge hardware with this next Mesa release taking these pre-Haswell parts from GL 3.3 to GL 4.2 thanks to FP64 and ARB_vertex_attrib64 landing.
We covered those details last week and have long been monitoring the advancement of Intel's OpenGL driver state under Linux. Igalia developer Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez who was one of the main contributors to this code has now written a blog post to share more technical details of this IvyBridge work.
Intel Ivy Bridge with Mesa 17.1 will indeed be capable of OpenGL 4.2 now rather than 3.3. For those curious about the juicy technical details of IVB's FP64 implementation can read this Igalia blog post.
