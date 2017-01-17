For those running older Intel "Ivy Bridge" hardware on Linux, OpenGL 4.0 support soon should arrive. Haswell support has recently been on a spree in Mesa Git with going from OpenGL 3.3 to OpenGL 4.2 plus the Vulkan driver continuing to come along nicely as well. With the generation-older Ivy Bridge there is still only OpenGL 3.3 compliance but the patches remain on the mailing list for taking it to OpenGL 4.0 by finishing up ARB_gpu_shader_fp64.Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez of Igalia today published 20 revised patches that finish up the FP64 / GL 4.0 support for Ivy Bridge graphics.

But it remains to be seen how quickly that work will be reviewed to know when it will end up hitting Mesa Git. The Mesa 17.0 branching was supposed to happen last weekend already but it's still currently open, depending upon when that feature freeze ends up taking place, this IVB OpenGL 4.0 support might not make it until Mesa 17.1 but we should see soon enough.