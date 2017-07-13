Ioquake3 Gets A Cross-Platform Auto-Updater

It will now be easier for games making use of the open-source ioquake3 game engine to remain up-to-date thanks to a cross-platform, auto-updater written by Ryan "Icculus" Gordon.
Ryan has written an auto-updater for ioqauek3 that behaves "much like Google Chrome" that will keep the game engine build up-to-date without requiring end-user intervention. This is much better than the status quo of having to re-download the games each time.
Additional security for auto-updating was also added to ioquake3. The network infrastructure for supporting this auto-updater is still being addressed.
More details via a post today at ioquake3.org.
