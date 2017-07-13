Ioquake3 Gets A Cross-Platform Auto-Updater
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 July 2017 at 06:07 AM EDT. 3 Comments
It will now be easier for games making use of the open-source ioquake3 game engine to remain up-to-date thanks to a cross-platform, auto-updater written by Ryan "Icculus" Gordon.

Ryan has written an auto-updater for ioqauek3 that behaves "much like Google Chrome" that will keep the game engine build up-to-date without requiring end-user intervention. This is much better than the status quo of having to re-download the games each time.

Additional security for auto-updating was also added to ioquake3. The network infrastructure for supporting this auto-updater is still being addressed.

More details via a post today at ioquake3.org.
