Oracle Is Working On Interrupt-Aware Scheduler For Linux

Rohit Jain of Oracle's Linux kernel team is working on an interrupt aware scheduler, which should improve performance for workloads with interrupt activity.
The less than 200 lines of code add interrupt awareness into the fair scheduling class and avoids CPU cores that might be busy with hardware interrupts.
This interrupt-aware scheduling has yielded around a 3% performance improvement in some workloads. The patch series for those interested -- along with more technical details -- can currently be found on the kernel mailing list.
