Trying Intel Kabylake Graphics With Dawn of War III Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 June 2017 at 08:39 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Keeping in mind that Intel graphics are not officially supported for Dawn of War III on Linux, I couldn't help but to see if/how it ran with Kabylake HD Graphics...

As of a few days ago, Intel ANV received a rendering fix for Dow3, so you will need to be using Mesa 17.2-dev Git in the past few days for this to work out... Intel's OpenGL driver -- like the Radeon and Nouveau drivers -- do not yet support this newest Feral-ported game on Mesa 17.2-dev master due to lacking ARB_bindless_texture support. Mesa 17.2 should get bindless texture support by its release hopefully, but for the next few weeks at least RadeonSI users will need to be using the branched code while now bindless-texture implementation exists yet for the other Mesa/Gallium3D drivers.

When trying Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev latest Git on the Intel Core i7 7700K with the HD Graphics 630...


Sure enough, the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver was indeed rendering Dawn of War III correctly on Ubuntu.

But the frame-rates aren't really playable... Not unexpected as Feral isn't officially supporting Intel graphics with this game, but was surprised at least to see Intel Vulkan rendering things right albeit slowly for this demanding game. See our 18-way GPU comparison from this morning if trying to find a discrete GPU to play this highly-anticipated Linux game port.
