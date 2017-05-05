The media subsystem updates were submitted earlier today for the Linux 4.12 development cycle.
There are some media updates this time around that get us interested at Phoronix. New to Linux 4.12 is a new driver for JPEG hardware codec support with Mediatek SoCs, some CEC drivers leaving staging for formal mainline, a new Virtual Media Controller driver, improvements to HDMI CEC core, and support for the Intel SR300 camera.
The Intel SR300 camera is the company's second-generation RealSense camera. The SR300 relies upon light depth technology for creating 3D depth video streams. The SR300 has been talked up extensively with Windows 10, but great to see mainline driver support for it with Linux 4.12. The SR300 support was added by Intel to the uvcvideo driver. The SR300 RealSense development kit retails for $150 USD.
The other interesting addition is the Virtual Media Controller. The Virtual Media Controller dates back to 2015 and is a test tool to simulate different video configurations and nodes. After several revisions, the Virtual Media Controller is being added to 4.12.
The complete list of media changes for Linux 4.12 via this pull request.
