It's Come Back Up That Intel Is Reportedly Licensing Radeon Graphics IP
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 May 2017 at 11:52 AM EDT. 16 Comments
INTEL --
A few months back were the reports that Intel was looking to license Radeon graphics intellectual property for their future processors. That deal is reportedly inked.

Our Windows friends at Fudzilla are reporting from their sources that a deal between Intel and AMD has been reached for licensing Radeon graphics IP. AMD nor Intel has made any official announcement yet while Intel's licensing agreement with NVIDIA recently ended.

This could be interesting to see if down the road this will lead to more competitive Intel integrated graphics, but it will likely be some time before seeing any Radeon graphics tech found within Intel hardware. This is good news as well for AMD's financial health.

Feel free to discuss your thoughts and hopes in the forums. More details as they become available.
16 Comments
