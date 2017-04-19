Little Perf Improvements & User-Defined Priority Scheduling For Intel's DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 April 2017 at 06:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With Chris Wilson's focus at the Intel Open-Source Technology Center seeming to have shifted in full from the never-releasing xf86-video-intel 3.0 driver -- where he was known for his massive contributions, especially to the SNA acceleration architecture -- to the DRM code, his latest work to talk about is pushing out a hefty patch series for the i915 DRM kernel code.

His latest series has "lots of nice little performance improvements" and also improve the relocation support within the DRM driver. As part of the series is also support for user-defined priority scheduling code for the Intel DRM driver.

Most of the 27 patches are small but also include some bigger patches like asynchronous GPU relocation processing. In terms of the user-defined priority scheduling, here's how Chris explains their approach:
This allows us to change the default priority on a per-context basis, allowing different contexts to be favoured with GPU time at the expense of lower importance work. The user can adjust the context's priority via I915_CONTEXT_PARAM_PRIORITY, with more positive values being higher priority (they will be serviced earlier, after their dependencies have been resolved). Any prerequisite work for an execbuf will have its priority raised to match the new request as required.

Normal users can specify any value in the range of -1023 to 0 [default], i.e. they can reduce the priority of their workloads (and temporarily boost it back to normal if so desired).

Privileged users can specify any value in the range of -1023 to 1023, [default is 0], i.e. they can raise their priority above all overs and so potentially starve the system.

Note that the existing schedulers are not fair, nor load balancing, the execution is strictly by priority on a first-come, first-served basis, and the driver may choose to boost some requests above the range available to users.
This can be used then to wire up support for extensions like EGL_IMG_context_priority for nicely exposing priority level handling to clients.

These latest patches from Chris can be found on the intel-gfx list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's OpenCL Beignet Implementation Expands Support For Doubles
MSAA Support Added To The OpenSWR Software Rasterizer
Intel Cannonlake Patches Posted For Mesa
Intel Ivy Bridge Gets OpenGL 4.2 On Mesa 17.1
Intel's Beignet Lands LLVM 4.0 Backend Support
Clear Linux Switches From ACPI CPUFreq To P-State
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support