Intel Optane Memory Now Available

After talking about it for a long time, Intel Optane Memory is now officially available. A 16GB module will cost just $44 USD or $77 for a 32GB capacity.
Intel claims of Optane, "Intel Optane memory enables web browsers to launch up to 5x faster than a hard disk drive. Games and levels will load faster too – up to 67 percent faster game launch and up to 65 percent faster level load, keeping users in the game. Even everyday tasks, like launching productivity apps including email clients, launch nearly 5.8x faster. And, because it is smart and adaptable, Intel Optane memory adjusts to your computing habits with intelligent software that learns your computing behaviors, making everything you do faster, smoother, easier."
Optane is the non-volatile memory technology known previously as 3D XPoint. More background information on Optane is available here. Intel's announcement of Optane shipping can be found here.
There's many Windows figures available for Optane today, but to little surprise, no Linux data. There has been 3DXPoint/Optane work done already in the kernel space, but as of writing I haven't yet been able to confirm if it should all be in place yet and work fine as an NVMe SSD. When I can find an Optane 32GB module, hopefully when getting back next week, I'll pick one up for Linux testing.
