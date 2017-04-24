Intel Optane Memory Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 April 2017 at 12:21 PM EDT. 16 Comments
INTEL --
After talking about it for a long time, Intel Optane Memory is now officially available. A 16GB module will cost just $44 USD or $77 for a 32GB capacity.

Intel claims of Optane, "Intel Optane memory enables web browsers to launch up to 5x faster than a hard disk drive. Games and levels will load faster too – up to 67 percent faster game launch and up to 65 percent faster level load, keeping users in the game. Even everyday tasks, like launching productivity apps including email clients, launch nearly 5.8x faster. And, because it is smart and adaptable, Intel Optane memory adjusts to your computing habits with intelligent software that learns your computing behaviors, making everything you do faster, smoother, easier."

Optane is the non-volatile memory technology known previously as 3D XPoint. More background information on Optane is available here. Intel's announcement of Optane shipping can be found here.

There's many Windows figures available for Optane today, but to little surprise, no Linux data. There has been 3DXPoint/Optane work done already in the kernel space, but as of writing I haven't yet been able to confirm if it should all be in place yet and work fine as an NVMe SSD. When I can find an Optane 32GB module, hopefully when getting back next week, I'll pick one up for Linux testing.
16 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
More Details On The OpenGL 4.2 Support For Ivy Bridge With Mesa 17.1
Little Perf Improvements & User-Defined Priority Scheduling For Intel's DRM Driver
Intel's OpenCL Beignet Implementation Expands Support For Doubles
MSAA Support Added To The OpenSWR Software Rasterizer
Intel Cannonlake Patches Posted For Mesa
Intel Ivy Bridge Gets OpenGL 4.2 On Mesa 17.1
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful