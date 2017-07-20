Intel Mesa Driver Lands Support For OpenGL ARB_shader_ballot

Just in time for this weekend's expected Mesa 17.2 branching, the Intel "i965" Mesa driver has landed support for the ARB_shader_ballot OpenGL extension.
ARB_shader_ballot is one of the OpenGL 2015 extensions post OpenGL 4.5 and can be used for OpenGL AZDO (Approaching Zero Driver Overhead) techniques. Mesa's RadeonSI Gallium3D has already supported ARB_shader_ballot going back months as well as the Nouveau NVC0 driver.
Now in time for Mesa 17.2, ARB_shader_ballot is seeing support by the Intel side. It wouldn't surprise me at all if ARB_shader_ballot ends up being mandated by the likely-soon-to-launch OpenGL 4.6 specification. Intel's shader ballot support works with Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics hardware and newer.
Pull down from Mesa Git if wanting this OpenGL extension prior to next month's stable Mesa 17.2 debut.
