Intel Memory Bandwidth Allocation (MBA) support is coming to the Linux 4.12 kernel for allocating defined bandwidth between CPU cores.
The Intel RDT (Resource Director Technology) code was extended to allow for this MBA support to allow limits on memory bandwidth for threads when they are scheduled. MBA is billed as a feature for server clusters, VMs, clouds, containers, and other situations of having shared resources. The Memory Bandwidth Allocation can be paired with the exiting Memory Bandwidth Monitoring and Cache Allocation to monitor/limit the memory and cache available to processes.
More details on the MBA support for intel_rdt in Linux 4.12 can be found via this documentation. The MBA support is being brought in via the x86/changes pull request.
