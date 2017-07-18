Intel's Daniel Vetter has sent in a second batch of code updates of new feature work to be staged in DRM-Next for the eventual Linux 4.14 kernel cycle.
For end-users this latest intel-drm-next code isn't too exciting, but it does have more fixes around support for Intel's next-generation Cannonlake hardware. Cannonlake is still months away from succeeding Kabylake, but should be exciting on the graphics side as it's introducing "Gen 10" graphics. Cannonlake details are still light, but stay tuned to Phoronix to learn more over the months ahead. The Intel Linux developers have been bringing up this next-gen hardware for months and with Linux 4.14 the support is being further readied.
This latest batch of Intel Direct Rendering Manager code also has prep work for deferred fbdev setup handling, refactoring of other driver code, tightening the context clean-up and handling processes, fixing interlaced handling on Skylake and newer, and other small fixes.
The complete list of the latest drm-intel-next code can be found via intel-gfx.
