Intel Leafhill & ThinkPad L520 Added To Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 25 January 2017 at 03:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
There are some new boards now supported by mainline Coreboot.

First up, Intel's "Leafhill" development motherboard is now supported. Leafhill is the codename for this customer reference board (CRB) for Intel Apollo Lake. Going back to last February was initial Apollolake support in Coreboot with FSP 2.0 support.

Initial Leafhill support was added with this commit and the changes to program it different from the Google "Reef" board where this Coreboot port was based. There are some changes with regards to handling of firmware blobs on this newer hardware, "Apollo Lake silicon requires a boot media region called IFWI which includes assets such as CSE firmware, PMC microcode, CPU microcode, and boot firmware."

The Apollo Lake platform makes use of 14nm Goldmont cores with Skylake "Gen 9" graphics. Apollo Lake hardware began shipping toward the end of last year in some updated Pentium J/N models and the Atom x5/x7 CPUs.


Then the other new port that landed Tuesday is the Lenovo ThinkPad L520. But before any L520 owners get too excited, there still are firmware blobs that must be extracted from the vendor BIOS in order to work. The laptop also needs to be externally flashed with Coreboot.

In addition to the mentioned L520 limitations, among the known to be broken features are speakers, the microphone mute button, and some Fn function keys not working with Coreboot. More details via this Git commit.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Google "Poppy" Kabylake Board Added To Coreboot
100% Of The 289 Coreboot Images Are Now Built Reproducible
Another Old Intel Motherboard Gets Picked Up By Coreboot
AMD Stoney Ridge Support Lands In Coreboot
Google "Eve" Kabylake System Gains Coreboot Support
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime