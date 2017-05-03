The platform-drivers-x86 updates were submitted this afternoon for the Linux 4.12 kernel and it's on the heavier side with a lot of new material for benefiting Intel-powered laptops/ultrabooks.
Highlights of the platform-drivers-x86 work for Linux 4.12 include:
- Dell keyboard backlight improvements with the dell-laptop driver adding a keyboard backlight timeout AC setting and other changes.
- The intel-vbtn driver that was recently introduced now has support for volume up and down.
- An Intel Cherry Trail ACPI INT33FE driver was added.
- Many code clean-ups to the hp-wmi and fujitsu-laptop drivers.
- The thinkpad_acpi driver was updated with mappings for new hotkeys. This should benefit at least the ThinkPad T470.
