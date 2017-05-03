Intel Laptop Driver Improvements Slated For Linux 4.12: Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Etc
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 May 2017 at 05:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The platform-drivers-x86 updates were submitted this afternoon for the Linux 4.12 kernel and it's on the heavier side with a lot of new material for benefiting Intel-powered laptops/ultrabooks.

Highlights of the platform-drivers-x86 work for Linux 4.12 include:

- Dell keyboard backlight improvements with the dell-laptop driver adding a keyboard backlight timeout AC setting and other changes.

- The intel-vbtn driver that was recently introduced now has support for volume up and down.

- An Intel Cherry Trail ACPI INT33FE driver was added.

- Many code clean-ups to the hp-wmi and fujitsu-laptop drivers.

- The thinkpad_acpi driver was updated with mappings for new hotkeys. This should benefit at least the ThinkPad T470.

The complete list of changes via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
MD RAID Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Intel P-State, Schedutil Get Updated For Linux 4.12 Kernel
Linux 4.12 To Begin Supporting TrustZone CryptoCell
New ARM Support Going Into The Linux 4.12 Kernel
96Boards Officially Launches The HiKey 960 ARM Board
Heterogeneous Memory Management v20 Published
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
Red Hat Is Hiring Another Developer For Open-Source Graphics / GPU Compute