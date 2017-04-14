Intel Ivy Bridge Gets OpenGL 4.2 On Mesa 17.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 April 2017
For those still using Intel "Ivy Bridge" class processors with integrated graphics, Mesa 17.1 will take the hardware from OpenGL 3.3 to OpenGL 4.2.

Mesa 17.1 is being branched tonight and the code merged just in time allow OpenGL 4.2 support for Intel "Gen 7" graphics and newer where as previously the support was limited to Haswell and newer. This support comes thanks to the work by Igalia on ARB_shader_precision, ARB_vertex_attrib_64bit, and ARB_gpu_shader_fp64.

Great to see this milestone accomplished for Intel Ivy Bridge, albeit don't expect to play too many GL4 Linux games with Ivy Bridge era graphics.

Mesa 17.1 will be officially released in early to mid May.
