Intel's Mesa Driver Now Officially Exposes OpenGL 4.0 For Haswell
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 January 2017 at 06:42 AM EST. 9 Comments
INTEL --
With FP64 for Haswell having landed in Mesa Git, the remaining patches have now been placed into Mesa Git as well for finally turning on OpenGL 4.0 for older Intel Haswell HD Graphics 4000 era hardware.

The ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 coverage was the last remaining extension for Intel Haswell to see OpenGL 4.0 compliance. That's finally done and now the remaining patches were pushed today for turning on OpenGL 4.0. As long as you're on a sufficiently new kernel, OpenGL 4.0 will be turned on for Haswell hardware next time you pull from Mesa master.

The Ivy Bridge FP64 support still appears to be a ways out. Blocking Haswell from OpenGL 4.1 and later extensions is GL_ARB_vertex_attrib_64bit support that still needs to land. Broadwell and newer hardware meanwhile has been on OpenGL 4.5 since Mesa 13.0.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Igalia Delivers Ivy Bridge Mesa Patches For FP64 / OpenGL 4.0
Linux 4.10 Kernel Testing With Mesa 13.1-dev & HD Graphics 530
Intel DRM Driver Patches For Render Decompression On Skylake+
Intel Rolls Out Kaby Lake Desktop CPUs, Linux Results Later
AVC VDENC Video Encoding Enabled For Intel Broxton & Kabylake
Broadwell HD Graphics 5500 Delivering Similar Vulkan/OpenGL Performance
Popular News
Former Valve Developer: Steam Linux Project Was The Hardest
Wine 2.0 Is Looking Like It Will Be A Late January Release
A Look Back At Some Of The Best Features Added To The Linux Kernel In 2016
Intel's Clear Linux Is Working On Steam Support
WireGuard Secure Network Tunnel Is Eyeing Mainline, Running On Android
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2