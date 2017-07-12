Intel Is Working On HDCP Content Protection For Linux Graphics Stack

While sure to face opposition by some free software fans, Intel developers have begun working on High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) support for the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) code.
High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection is the form of copy protection for being able to secure audio/video over DP/DVI/HDMI connections. HDCP-encrypted content cannot be played on unauthorized devices, prevents snooping of the data in the middle as the data is being sent, etc. HDCP dates back to the early 2000s while the most recent version is HDCP 2.2 from 2013. Intel Linux developers are working on bringing HDCP 2.2 to the open-source Linux DRM kernel code.
A "request for comments" was sent out today on the 20 patches adding DRM interfaces for HDCP support. The initial code is geared for HDCP 2.2 with HDMI outputs but DisplayPort support is expected and it would be possible to still add older HDCP 1.4 support.
In user-space, a HDCP library is currently being written. It does seem Intel's HDCP Linux focus is primarily for Chrome/Android use-cases with DRM drivers. The current state of the code comes in at just over 1,100 lines.
Those wanting to check out this proposal can find it on intel-gfx.
