It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously

It looks like with the next few generations of Intel processors, they will be coming with more serious graphics upgrades.
It's been a while now since last seeing some major graphics advancements on Intel CPUs. With Skylake/Kabylake we are on "Gen 9" graphics, Kabylake-Refresh / Coffeelake is still Gen9 graphics, Broadwell was on Gen8, Haswell on Gen7.5, and IvyBridge on Gen 7. But with upcoming launches past Kabylake-Refresh/Coffeelake, it looks like we'll be stamping out Gen 10, Gen 11, and Gen 12.
Based on open-source graphics driver patches, we previously reported Cannonlake will introduce Gen 10 graphics. Succeeding Cannonlake will be Ice Lake and that is said to be featuring "Gen 11" graphics tech. Following Ice Lake then is Tiger Lake with what a report from The Motley Fool now says will be "Gen 12" graphics. Granted, Tiger Lake won't be here until 2020.
Great to see what appears to be more punctual revisions coming to the Intel graphics tech. The details are scarce at this point, but at least with going ahead and more frequently bumping the graphics generation gives us hope to seeing some big improvements coming down the pipe for Intel hardware.
