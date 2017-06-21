Intel KVMGT/XenGT GVT-g Updated For 2017-Q2
21 June 2017
Intel developers have issued their quarterly official update to their GVT-g graphics virtualization technology stack for Linux KVM and Xen virtualization.

GVT-g allows for Intel graphics hardware to be exposed to virtual machines via KVM and Xen. This mediated pass-through GPU support for recent Intel hardware continues advancing, especially with the kernel bits being in the tree since Linux 4.10. This quarterly update to Intel GVT now defines QEMU 2.9 as its basis point and Xen 4.9.

Sadly, with this release only remote displays are supported and not yet local displays. SPICE support is also still a work-in-progress. Additionally, only Broadwell and Skylake support are officially being advertised and no official word on Kabylake. Supported guest OSes from an updated Linux host are Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and Linux.

More details via today's Q2'17 announcement.
