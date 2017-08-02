Intel Gemini Lake Supports 10-bit VP9 Decoding

Intel's upcoming Gemini Lake hardware will offer better VP9 video decoding support.
Since last year Intel's been working on the open-source Linux graphics driver support for Gemini Lake. Gemini Lake is the successor to Apollo Lake and is targeting 4 to 6 Watt SoCs. Gemini Lake hardware will begin shipping late this year or early 2018.
A Phoronix reader noted that with the VA-API enablement of Gemini Lake, the hardware now supports 10-bit VP9 video decoding. Previously, only 8-bit VP9 decoding was supported by Intel hardware on VA-API. This could be useful if you happen to have VP9 10-bit content around.
In addition to VP9 10-bit support, Gemini Lake also has decoding support right now for H.264 / MPEG-2 / VC-1 / JPEG / VP8 / HEVC and HEVC 10-bit.
On the video encode side for Gemini Lake is H.264, MPEG-2, JPEG, VP8, VP9, HEVC, HEVC 10-bit, and AVC low-power CQP but no 10-bit VP9 encode.
This support is found in the Intel VA-API driver 1.8.3 and part of last month's 2017Q2 graphics stack. Expect more Gemini Lake Linux code to land in the coming months ahead of the hardware debut.
