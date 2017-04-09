On Friday, Intel's Daniel Vetter submitted a final pile of feature material for DRM-Next that will target the Linux 4.12 kernel, with the deadline for 4.12 DRM-Next being this weekend.
Already this cycle for DRM-Next we have seen from Intel atomic mode-setting by default, GPU reset improvements, power management improvements, continued work on Geminilake enablement, better context switching, refactoring of GuC and HuC firmware code, vGPU enhancements, and other changes.
With this last 4.12 feature pull, there are GVT (Graphics Virtualization Tech) updates including initial Kabylake support for Xeon E3 CPUs. There is also a time-slice based vGPU scheduling quality of service component to GVT. On the i915 DRM front there are "lots and lots of small fixes and improvements all over", improvements to the GuC code, refactoring of other code, and other general code improvements.
More details via this pull request.
Add A Comment