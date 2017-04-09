Intel Has A Last Feature Pile Of Work For Linux 4.12 DRM
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 April 2017 at 07:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
On Friday, Intel's Daniel Vetter submitted a final pile of feature material for DRM-Next that will target the Linux 4.12 kernel, with the deadline for 4.12 DRM-Next being this weekend.

Already this cycle for DRM-Next we have seen from Intel atomic mode-setting by default, GPU reset improvements, power management improvements, continued work on Geminilake enablement, better context switching, refactoring of GuC and HuC firmware code, vGPU enhancements, and other changes.

With this last 4.12 feature pull, there are GVT (Graphics Virtualization Tech) updates including initial Kabylake support for Xeon E3 CPUs. There is also a time-slice based vGPU scheduling quality of service component to GVT. On the i915 DRM front there are "lots and lots of small fixes and improvements all over", improvements to the GuC code, refactoring of other code, and other general code improvements.

More details via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver On Linux 4.12 Gets 4K Support For Newer Hardware
Kernel Lockdown: Tightening Up Linux Kernel Access From User-Space
Heterogeneous Memory Management v19 Published, Will It Be In Linux 4.12?
Etnaviv DRM Updates For Linux 4.12
Mini TTY In Development For The Linux Kernel
DRM Maintainers Are Running Out Of Time To Ship New Features For Linux 4.12
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO