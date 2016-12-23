Intel May Finally Enable Framebuffer Compression By Default For Skylake+
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 December 2016 at 01:45 PM EST. 7 Comments
INTEL --
Intel developers are weighing again the possibility of enabling frame-buffer compression (FBC) support by default for Skylake graphics hardware and newer.

Frame-buffer compression by default in the Intel driver comes up every so often while to date so far it's only flipped on by default for Broadwell, but users can still easily enable it for other hardware via a module parameter. But Intel's Paulo Zanoni is feeling comfortable now to send out a patch for enabling FBC-by-default with Skylake "Gen 9" graphics and newer.

Intel QA has already tested it and confirmed a "100% pass rate" for Skylake, Kabylake, and Broxton hardware.

The patch is here and by the time the Linux 4.11 kernel merge window rolls around, hopefully it will be mainlined.

Making use of FBC can reduce power consumption while reducing memory bandwidth needed for screen refreshes. Those wanting to try out FBC on an existing Linux kernel release can use the i915.enable_fbc=1 module parameter.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Dota 2 7.00 Benchmarks - Intel Vulkan vs. OpenGL On Linux - Mesa 13.1 + Linux 4.9
Intel Skylake+ On Mesa Wires In Two More OpenGL Extensions
Geminilake Support Added To The Intel X.Org Driver
Intel Publishes Renderbuffer Decompression Patches
Clear Linux Is Now Auto-Updating, Switches To Mesa 13.0
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound