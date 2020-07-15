Intel Adds More "Elkhart Lake" IDs To Their Linux Graphics Driver Code

Intel's Elkhart Lake as the Denverton successor for ultra-low power use-cases has a few more device IDs now in place for the Gen11 graphics.
Two new PCI IDs were added for Elkhart Lake and two for Jasper Lake graphics that are in new hardware configurations as well. The new 0x4555 is Elkhart Lake graphics in a two subslice configuration with eight EUs per subslice along with a similar 0x4E55 addition for Jasper Lake with the 2x8 configuration.. The two other new IDs are 0x4557 and 0x4E57 for Elkhart and Jasper, respectively, that are for a four subslice configuration with five EUs per subslice.
This brings Elkhart Lake to having six PCI IDs in different configurations (4x8, 2x4, 4x4, 2x8, 4x5, and a second 4x8) and five more IDs for Jasper Lake.
Elkhart Lake and Jasper Lake SoCs with Gen11 graphics are expected before the end of the calendar year.
