Intel Adds More "Elkhart Lake" IDs To Their Linux Graphics Driver Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 July 2020 at 06:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Elkhart Lake as the Denverton successor for ultra-low power use-cases has a few more device IDs now in place for the Gen11 graphics.

Two new PCI IDs were added for Elkhart Lake and two for Jasper Lake graphics that are in new hardware configurations as well. The new 0x4555 is Elkhart Lake graphics in a two subslice configuration with eight EUs per subslice along with a similar 0x4E55 addition for Jasper Lake with the 2x8 configuration.. The two other new IDs are 0x4557 and 0x4E57 for Elkhart and Jasper, respectively, that are for a four subslice configuration with five EUs per subslice.

This brings Elkhart Lake to having six PCI IDs in different configurations (4x8, 2x4, 4x4, 2x8, 4x5, and a second 4x8) and five more IDs for Jasper Lake.

Elkhart Lake and Jasper Lake SoCs with Gen11 graphics are expected before the end of the calendar year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ice Lake Xeons Will Ramp Up Frequencies Slower, So Linux Is Preparing A Workaround
Linux 5.9 To Allow For Toggling Energy Efficiency Mode On Kaby Lake CPUs
Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
GCC 11 Compiler Lands Intel Sapphire Rapids + Alder Lake Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands