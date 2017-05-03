Intel Edison Gets Mainline Bluetooth Support With Linux 4.12 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 May 2017 at 10:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
For those with an Intel Edison computer module, the mainline Linux kernel should be supporting its integrated Bluetooth capabilities as of the 4.12 kernel.

The Intel Edison with its dual-core Quark CPU has integrated Bluetooth 4 and WiFi. The WiFi has already been working with the mainline Linux kernel, but the Bluetooth has not been working.

With a patch to the intel-mid code as part of the x86 platform updates for Linux 4.12, the Bluetooth support should now be properly enabled on the Edison with adding it to the platform data for this SFI-enumerated module. The needed change is in this pull request. Aside from that change, the other x86/platform work this cycle is just continued enablement around the SGI UV4.
