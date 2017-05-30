Intel Queues More Changes In DRM-Next For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 May 2017 at 09:17 AM EDT.
Intel developers have landed more code into DRM-Next of feature material in turn targeting the Linux 4.13 kernel cycle.

There isn't any jaw-dropping features in this DRM-Next pull request that was honored today. Among the changes are watermark fixes for Skylake and newer, tuning of the execlist and scheduler code, GPU reset improvements for older G33/G4x hardware, the use of buffer-based communication between the GuC and host, and various other fixes.

This pull request for more details, 7930 insertions, 3095 deletions.
