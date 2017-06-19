Intel Core X-Series Lifts, Linux Benchmarks Forthcoming

Last month at Computex Intel announced the Core-X series with up to 18 core configurations. The first of these new processors are preparing to ship and the embargo has just lifted concerning reviews and performance details.
This week on Phoronix will be Linux benchmarks/reviews of the Core i7 7740X and the Core i9 7900X. Unfortunately, no results are available for today due to delays at Intel in sending out the samples, my CPUs are only arriving later today. The Core i7 7740X is a 4-core / 8-thread CPU a step above the Core i7 7700K Kabylake.
The Core i7 7740X Kabylake-X has a 4.3GHz base frequency, 4.5GHz turbo frequency, and has a 112 Watt TDP. This CPU supports dual memory channels at native speeds up to DDR4-2666.
The Core i9 7900X meanwhile is the Skylake-X CPU with ten cores, 20 threads, 3.3GHz base frequency, 4.3GHz turbo, 4.5GHz TBM 3.0 frequency, 13.75MB L3 cache, and is a 140 Watt TDP. The Core i7 7900X is a beast but will set you back $999 USD. This CPU also supports four DDR4 memory channels at DDR4-2666.
So unfortunately I don't have much to share today with waiting for these CPUs to arrive, but stay tuned and it should be an exciting next couple of days. If any premium members have any special test requests, feel free to let me know. I plan to put these new CPUs through our full battery of tests plus eventual FreeBSD testing, etc.
