Intel Core X-Series CPUs Announced, Up To 18 Cores
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 May 2017 at 06:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
As was widely expected, Intel used Computex today to announce the Core X-Series / Skylake-X CPUs.

Skylake-X aims to provide extreme performance and has SKUs from four cores to 18 cores. Skylake-X also provides up to 44 PCI-E lanes, up to four memory channels, updated Turbo Boost Max 3.0, Optane memory support, and other features.

Just waking up now and still getting caught up with my Intel reading as unfortunately wasn't briefed in advanced, but those wishing to learn more can visit Intel.com and over here. I should hopefully be getting Skylake-X CPUs for Linux testing when available.
