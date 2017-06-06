Intel Linux Developers Continue Work On Coffee Lake Bring-Up

In addition to Intel's Linux open-source kernel developers working on Cannonlake support, they have also been working on the hardware bring-up for Coffee Lake.
Coffee Lake is the refinement to Kabylake and is coming out ahead of Cannonlake. Coffee Lake is expected to be close to Kabylake but with up to 30% performance gains, native DDR4-2400MHz support, and other rumored interim improvements ahead of Cannonlake.
Coffee Lake CPUs had been expected in H2'2017, but recently there has been some commentary suggesting they will not be launching now until Q1'2018. Anyhow, the open-source Linux hardware enablement of Coffee Lake is ongoing.
Posted today were some fresh patches for bringing up Coffee Lake in the Intel DRM kernel driver under the preliminary hardware support flag. The patches though aren't too exciting with the Coffee Lake graphics processor being incredibly close to Kabylake and so the upbringing is quite small and mostly a matter of adding Coffeelake to the existing Gen9 code paths.
