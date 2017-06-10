Cannonlake Support Lands In Mesa Git

The latest Mesa 17.2-dev code has initial support for Intel's next-generation Cannonlake hardware.
Cannonlake is Intel's upcoming 10nm successor to Kaby Lake. The first of Cannonlake systems are expected before the end of the year or in early 2018. Cannonlake isn't to be confused with Coffee Lake that is coming out first, which is more of a minor refinement to Kaby.
Since April we've seen Intel developers working on the Cannonlake open-source driver support, which is exciting as with these processors they are onto "Gen 10" graphics. Cannonlake Gen 10 graphics should be a fair bit better than current generation Intel graphics, but details on the expected performance and capabilities are still light.
Intel's been prepping the DRM kernel driver support while yesterday the initial code landed in Mesa for this next-generation platform. So there will be initial Cannonlake support for Mesa 17.2, but look for it to be refined over the months ahead.
