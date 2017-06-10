Cannonlake Support Lands In Mesa Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 June 2017 at 07:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The latest Mesa 17.2-dev code has initial support for Intel's next-generation Cannonlake hardware.

Cannonlake is Intel's upcoming 10nm successor to Kaby Lake. The first of Cannonlake systems are expected before the end of the year or in early 2018. Cannonlake isn't to be confused with Coffee Lake that is coming out first, which is more of a minor refinement to Kaby.

Since April we've seen Intel developers working on the Cannonlake open-source driver support, which is exciting as with these processors they are onto "Gen 10" graphics. Cannonlake Gen 10 graphics should be a fair bit better than current generation Intel graphics, but details on the expected performance and capabilities are still light.

Intel's been prepping the DRM kernel driver support while yesterday the initial code landed in Mesa for this next-generation platform. So there will be initial Cannonlake support for Mesa 17.2, but look for it to be refined over the months ahead.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
KHR_no_error Improvements Hit Mesa Ahead Of Dawn of War III
Dawn of War III Will Be Able To Run/Render Correctly On Intel ANV Vulkan
Mesa 17.1.2 Rolls Out With Numerous Fixes
Mesa 17.1.2 Is Primed For Release
Valve's Mesa Developers Continue Tuning KHR_no_error For Saving CPU Cycles
Mesa 17.0.7 Released, Mesa 17.0 Hits The End Of The Line
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May