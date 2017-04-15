Intel Cannonlake Patches Posted For Mesa

Last week we reported on Intel Cannonlake patches for their DRM kernel driver while published today were patches for bringing up the next-generation Intel graphics within Mesa.
Hitting the Mesa mailing list on Friday were patches for enabling Intel Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics within Mesa. Bringing up this new generation of Intel support within the Intel OpenGL Mesa driver was just over 3,700 lines of new code. But this support isn't yet finalized and is still relying upon many "Gen 9" code-paths.
More details via this patch series. Cannonlake hardware is expected to begin appearing by the end of 2017.
