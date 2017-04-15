Intel Cannonlake Patches Posted For Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 April 2017 at 12:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Last week we reported on Intel Cannonlake patches for their DRM kernel driver while published today were patches for bringing up the next-generation Intel graphics within Mesa.

Hitting the Mesa mailing list on Friday were patches for enabling Intel Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics within Mesa. Bringing up this new generation of Intel support within the Intel OpenGL Mesa driver was just over 3,700 lines of new code. But this support isn't yet finalized and is still relying upon many "Gen 9" code-paths.

More details via this patch series. Cannonlake hardware is expected to begin appearing by the end of 2017.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Ivy Bridge Gets OpenGL 4.2 On Mesa 17.1
Intel's Beignet Lands LLVM 4.0 Backend Support
Clear Linux Switches From ACPI CPUFreq To P-State
Intel Linux Developers Begin Bringup Of Cannonlake & Cannonpoint PCH
Intel Mesa Driver / libdrm_intel Going Through Rework
Intel GVT-g Updates Slated For Linux 4.12
Popular News
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned