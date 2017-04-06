Intel Linux Developers Begin Bringup Of Cannonlake & Cannonpoint PCH
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers have begun publishing patches for initial hardware enablement of Cannonlake's "Gen 10" graphics and the Cannonpoint PCH.

Cannonlake is Intel's 10nm successor to Kabylake. Cannonlake is rumored to start appearing by the end of 2017 and will likely be limited to the lower-power parts while on the desktop side will be Coffee Lake. Today's patches bring-up initial graphics support for Cannonlake, which the patches now confirm is considered Intel "Gen 10" graphics. There are also patches for the Cannonpoint PCH. I haven't seen the Cannonpoint codename referenced publicly before, but appears to be their codename for the Intel 300 series chipsets.

67 patches have been published so far today for Cannonlake/Cannonpoint. All these patches so far are for the Intel i915 DRM driver while the Mesa i965/ANV patches will surely come with time. Due to the DRM deadline this weekend, the earliest we'll see the Cannonlake support in the mainline Linux kernel is with Linux 4.13.

Some notes in digging through the public patches so far:

- Indeed, Cannonlake is "Gen 10" graphics.

- Cannonlake PCI IDs for -U models are 0x5A52, 0x5A5A, 0x5A42, and 0x5A4A.

- Cannonlake PCI IDs for -Y models are 0x5A51, 0x5A58, 0x5A41, 0x5A49, 0x5A71, and 0x5A79.

- Many similarities to Broxton (no surprise).

- There appears to be a number of differences with regards to power management and its low-power mode.

But overall no real surprises with these initial enablement kernel patches. Intel's open-source Linux driver bring-up usually leaves out any juicier patches until closer to the hardware launch along with filling in the final golden register settings, updates to various values, etc.
