Intel Begins Prepping Cannonlake Support For Coreboot

Intel developers have begun prepping support for upcoming Cannonlake SoCs in Coreboot.
The initial commit happening this morning that is mostly structuring for the Cannonlake SoC enablement and some boilerplate work while more of the enablement is still happening. Landing past that so far is the UART initialization while more Cannonlake code still has yet to land -- this is the first of any post-Kabylake code in Coreboot.
This Coreboot work follows other open-source Cannonlake upbringing happening within the Linux kernel, Mesa, GCC / Clang, and other components for seeing open-source Linux support in place by the time hardware ships.
Cannonlake is the 10nm shrink of Kabylake. The first of the Cannonlake hardware is expected to appear around the end of the year while also coming down the pipe from Intel is the Coffee Lake refinement to Kabylake.
