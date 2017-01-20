Beignet 1.3 Released With OpenCL 2.0 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 January 2017 at 05:35 PM EST. 2 Comments
Intel developers today announced the release of Beignet 1.3 and it's by far their most significant release yet for this open-source OpenCL implementation for Intel graphics hardware.

Beignet 1.3 is significant in that it introduces OpenCL 2.0 support for Skylake hardware and newer. At the end of the year in Git is when they crossed the OpenCL 2.0 milestone for Skylake+ after years of work on this open-source OpenCL Linux implementation for HD/Iris Graphics hardware while today marks the stable release.

Aside from OpenCL 2.0 support for newer Intel hardware, Beignet 1.3 also has OpenCL event and enqueue module re-implemented, OpenCL runtime driver refinements, LLVM 3.9 support, cl_khr_gl_sharing support, intel_subgroups_short support, faster compiling of large kernels, register allocation improvements, and bug fixes.

Beignet 1.3 is a heck of a release and I look forward to benchmarking it over the weekend. More details on Beignet 1.3 via today's release announcement.

This is a huge milestone for open-source OpenCL drivers with the Clover OpenCL Gallium3D effort basically being dead, AMD's ROCm OpenCL efforts not yet fully open, and while NVIDIA's proprietary Linux driver is in good shape there isn't any reliable open-source NVIDIA OpenCL compute support at this time.
