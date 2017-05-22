Intel Broxton Gets ASTC HDR Support In Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 May 2017 at 06:42 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel Broxton graphics hardware can now benefit from ASTC HDR texture compression in Mesa Git.

For Intel Broxton hardware is now ASTC HDR support, with KHR_texture_compression_astc_hdr getting flipped on. This is the first generation of Intel hardware seeing ASTC HDR support in Mesa and is the first of the Mesa/G3D drivers for that matter with that extension. Intel Gen9 graphics and newer meanwhile support KHR_texture_compression_astc_sliced_3d.

Adaptable Scalable Texture Compression is a variable block size texture compression method developed by ARM and AMD and is superior to S3TC and ETC2.
