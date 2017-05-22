Intel Broxton Gets ASTC HDR Support In Mesa

Intel Broxton graphics hardware can now benefit from ASTC HDR texture compression in Mesa Git.
For Intel Broxton hardware is now ASTC HDR support, with KHR_texture_compression_astc_hdr getting flipped on. This is the first generation of Intel hardware seeing ASTC HDR support in Mesa and is the first of the Mesa/G3D drivers for that matter with that extension. Intel Gen9 graphics and newer meanwhile support KHR_texture_compression_astc_sliced_3d.
Adaptable Scalable Texture Compression is a variable block size texture compression method developed by ARM and AMD and is superior to S3TC and ETC2.
1 Comment