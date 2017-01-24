Intel's Mesa Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_KHR_maintenance1

One day after The Khronos Group revealed Vulkan 1.0.39 with various new extensions, the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver within mainline Mesa adds support for VK_KHR_maintenance1.
The VK_KHR_maintenance1 extension marks the presence of "maintenance" changes that didn't make it for the original Vulkan 1.0 specific. VK_KHR_maintenance1 refines various features like allowing 2D and 2D array image views to be created from 3D images, let drivers to do transfers/clears of image formats they don't otherwise support, a new command to release any unused command pool memory back to the system, and other minor features.
NVIDIA already issued a new Vulkan 1.0.39 Linux beta driver and now Intel's Mesa Vulkan driver is the second Linux driver option beginning to land support for the new extensions. Right now in Git there's just the necessary changes for VK_KHR_maintenance1 extension but hopefully it won't be much longer before seeing the few other extensions supported by ANV as well as RADV. The changes for supporting VK_KHR_maintenance1 just ended up being about two dozen lines of code changes leading to it being flipped on for Mesa 17.1.
