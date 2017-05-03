The VK_KHX_multiview Vulkan extension that's important for VR use-cases is now found in Mesa 17.2-devel for the Intel ANV driver.
After being in the works for a while and available via patches, the VK_KHX_multiview support and associated SPIR-V SPV_KHR_multiview extension is now in mainline Mesa Git for the Intel open-source driver.
VK_KHX_multiview is similar to OpenGL's OVR_multiview extension spearheaded by Oculus. Pull from Mesa Git for the many commits that landed a short time ago for this Vulkan multi-view support.
Yes, this is one of the Vulkan experimental extensions as denoted by the "KHX" while the firmed up version of it will likely be coming later this year (SIGGRAPH perhaps?).
