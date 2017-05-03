VK_KHX_multiview Lands In Mesa 17.2 Git For Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 3 May 2017 at 05:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The VK_KHX_multiview Vulkan extension that's important for VR use-cases is now found in Mesa 17.2-devel for the Intel ANV driver.

After being in the works for a while and available via patches, the VK_KHX_multiview support and associated SPIR-V SPV_KHR_multiview extension is now in mainline Mesa Git for the Intel open-source driver.

VK_KHX_multiview is similar to OpenGL's OVR_multiview extension spearheaded by Oculus. Pull from Mesa Git for the many commits that landed a short time ago for this Vulkan multi-view support.

Yes, this is one of the Vulkan experimental extensions as denoted by the "KHX" while the firmed up version of it will likely be coming later this year (SIGGRAPH perhaps?).
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Continues Progressing
Vulkan Crosses 1,000 Projects On GitHub
Vulkan 1.0.48 Released
Unigine Planning For Vulkan Support Later This Year
Vulkan 1.0.47 Released
Vulkan 1.0.42's VK_KHR_push_descriptor Now Supported In RADV
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
Red Hat Is Hiring Another Developer For Open-Source Graphics / GPU Compute