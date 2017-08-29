Intel Lands Vulkan External Fences Support

Lead Intel ANV Vulkan driver developer Jason Ekstrand has landed support for the VK_KHR_external_fence extension within this open-source Linux Vulkan driver.
The external fence work landed with Vulkan 1.0.54 and is about allowing synchronized access to external memory using fences. In Mesa 17.3-dev Git, that work is turned on for ANV.
Like the RADV external fence support, this ANV support also builds upon the DRM synchronization objects introduced in Linux 4.13 and being further enhanced for Linux 4.14.
Great seeing the continued advancements of these open-source drivers with the vibrant progress of both RADV and ANV, with the only downsides being no open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver yet and AMD still not yet open-sourcing their proprietary Vulkan driver code-base.
