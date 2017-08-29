Intel Lands Vulkan External Fences Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 August 2017 at 07:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Lead Intel ANV Vulkan driver developer Jason Ekstrand has landed support for the VK_KHR_external_fence extension within this open-source Linux Vulkan driver.

The external fence work landed with Vulkan 1.0.54 and is about allowing synchronized access to external memory using fences. In Mesa 17.3-dev Git, that work is turned on for ANV.

Like the RADV external fence support, this ANV support also builds upon the DRM synchronization objects introduced in Linux 4.13 and being further enhanced for Linux 4.14.

Great seeing the continued advancements of these open-source drivers with the vibrant progress of both RADV and ANV, with the only downsides being no open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver yet and AMD still not yet open-sourcing their proprietary Vulkan driver code-base.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
Vulkan Debug Report Extension For Intel's ANV Driver
Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Developers Join #intel-3d
Intel Submits A Final Batch Of Feature Changes For Their DRM Driver In Linux 4.14
Intel Announces 8th Gen Core CPUs: Claims 40% Boost Over Gen 7, More Cores
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Jolla Announces Sailfish X
GIMP 2.9.6 Released With GEGL Multi-Threading & Better HiDPI Support