Intel Announces 8th Gen Core CPUs: Claims 40% Boost Over Gen 7, More Cores
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 August 2017 at 05:02 AM EDT. 30 Comments
INTEL --
The embargo expired this morning for Intel's "8th Gen Core CPU" announcement. The initial CPUs being rolled out now are their laptop/ultrabook U series processors while the new desktop processors will come later in the year.

While the new CPUs are being advertised as an 8th Gen Core processor, these -U series CPUs are a Kaby Lake Refresh and not a new microarchitecture. In fact, the integrated graphics haven't seen any changes besides relabeling the "HD Graphics" to now be called "UHD Graphics", Intel shared in their press briefing. On the CPU side, Intel's Kaby Lake Refresh is at least bringing more CPU cores now that AMD is pressuring them with the higher core count Ryzen processors. With the higher core counts plus various other improvements made, Intel is advertising the 8th Gen Core CPUs as being up to 40% faster than 7th Gen Core CPUs.


The CPUs being announced today are the Core i5 8250U as a quad-core plus Hyper Threading CPU, the Core i5 8350U as another quad-core plus Hyper Threading but with higher clock frequencies, and then the Core i7 8550U/8650U as also quad-core plus HT models but with higher clock frequencies (up to 4GHz turbo) and having an 8MB L3 cache rather than 6MB on the i5 models.


Great to see Intel's U-series Core i5 processors now being quad-core with Hyper Threading, especially for these ultrabook/laptop processors. These Kaby Lake Refresh CPUs have a 15 Watt TDP.

At 8AM PDT today, Intel will have their formal launch event livestream here. It's all about Kaby Lake Refresh for mobile devices today while later in the year is when we should hear about Coffee Lake for the desktop.
30 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Intel Gets Back To Working On Their OpenGL Shader Cache
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Now Supports External Semaphores
More Sandy Bridge Scheduling Updates For LLVM
VK_KHR_external_semaphore Being Prepped For Intel ANV Vulkan
Intel Gemini Lake Supports 10-bit VP9 Decoding
Popular News
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For Linux 4.14 DRM-Next