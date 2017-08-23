Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Developers Join #intel-3d

For those having issues with the "i965" OpenGL or "ANV" Vulkan drivers within Mesa, Intel open-source developers have now setup the #intel-3d IRC for discussions around these Intel Mesa 3D drivers.
For both developers and users, #intel-3d is now available as a public resource on the FreeNode IRC network. This new Intel 3D IRC channel is complementary to their existing #intel-gfx channel for general Intel Linux graphics discussions and the broader #dri-devel channel.
Details on Mesa-dev.
