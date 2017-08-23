Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Developers Join #intel-3d
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 August 2017 at 12:38 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
For those having issues with the "i965" OpenGL or "ANV" Vulkan drivers within Mesa, Intel open-source developers have now setup the #intel-3d IRC for discussions around these Intel Mesa 3D drivers.

For both developers and users, #intel-3d is now available as a public resource on the FreeNode IRC network. This new Intel 3D IRC channel is complementary to their existing #intel-gfx channel for general Intel Linux graphics discussions and the broader #dri-devel channel.

Details on Mesa-dev.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Submits A Final Batch Of Feature Changes For Their DRM Driver In Linux 4.14
Intel Announces 8th Gen Core CPUs: Claims 40% Boost Over Gen 7, More Cores
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Intel Gets Back To Working On Their OpenGL Shader Cache
Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Now Supports External Semaphores
More Sandy Bridge Scheduling Updates For LLVM
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released