Intel Windows OpenGL Driver Finally Has v4.5, Catching Up To Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 July 2017 at 06:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While Intel's Mesa-based open-source OpenGL Linux driver has been officially conformant since early 2017 and has enabled OpenGL 4.5 since last October, the Intel Windows OpenGL driver is finally catching up.

A Phoronix reader pointed out that with yesterday's Intel Windows 15.46 driver series debut, they have finally moved from OpenGL 4.4 to OpenGL 4.5 with this closed-source driver. OpenGL 4.5 is now supported for Skylake and Kabylake hardware while on the Linux side their GL 4.5 support currently goes back to Haswell.

This updated Intel Windows driver also is up to Vulkan 1.0.38 compliance, in comparison to Intel ANV on Mesa Git having Vulkan 1.0.54 extensions.

Those curious about Intel's updated Windows driver can find the details here and the release notes.
