It's been about one year since the last Inkscape release while now available is version 0.92 as a relatively big update to this open-source vector drawing program.Inkscape 0.92 features improved SVG2 and CSS3 support, mesh gradients support, new path effects, interactive smoothing for the pencil tool, infrastructure improvements, and a variety of other changes.Those wishing to learn more about Inkscape 0.92 can do so via Inkscape.org