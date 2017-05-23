Igalia Making Progress On Improving Chromium Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 23 May 2017 at 10:51 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Igalia developers have been working on improvements to better supporting Google's Chromium/Chrome web-browser under Wayland and should eventually be upstreamed.

In this blog post by Igalia developer Antonio Gomes is an update on some of the Chromium Mus/Ozone work done so far this year in bettering the state of the browser's Wayland support and closer to being to parity with Linux X11.


They got the Chrome Ozone/Mus layers to a point where the X11 and Wayland back-ends are working well. They are still working on fixing window features, support for newer Wayland shell protocols, ensuring no feature or performance losses, and then will begin working to upstream some of the changes. See the blog post for all of the technical details.
