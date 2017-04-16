IceCat 52 Updates The GNU Firefox Experience

GNU IceCat 52.0.2 was released today as the first new release of this GNU version of Mozilla Firefox since version 45.
With the jump from v45 to v52, there are of course many upstream changes that have taken place in this time. Among the upstream improvements now part of IceCat include native FLAC support, captive portal detection and handling, performance improvements, better security, Electrolysis support, and many other changes. Though with IceCat, Electrolysis is disabled by default because it's not compatible with GNU LibreJS, the component that "blocks nonfree nontrivial JavaScript while allowing JavaScript that is free and/or trivial."
IceCat 52.0.2 has also incorporated changes as a result of Firefox/Mozilla branding updates, default extension changes, and build system differences. IceCat also still adds in HTTPS-Everywhere, SpyBlock, fingerprinting countermeasures, and more.
More details on IceCat 52.0.2 and GNUzilla via GNU.org.
