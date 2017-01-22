IORTCW Continues Letting Return to Castle Wolfenstein Live On As Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 January 2017 at 08:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
For those looking to relive some old gaming moments this weekend, the iortcw project continues to be developed as the open-source code-base around Return to Castle Wolfenstein.

It's been 16 years since "RTCW" was first released or even 15 years since it first had a native Linux port while iortcw continues to see routine code commits for this open-source game derived from ioquake3. Over the original classic game, iortcw offers SDL 2 support, OpenAL sound, full x86_64 support, VoIP support, Ogg Vorbis audio support, PNG support, and many other more modern features.

IORTCW continues seeing Git commits fairly regularly (as of writing, two days ago was the most recent work with some fixes and updating the SDL2 implementation) while the most recent release was from the end of November. As an Enemy Territory fan back in the day, great to see this project still moving forward. Those interested can visit the GitHub project site to learn more.

For those wishing to relive the older Wolfenstein days, ETLegacy is another great project worth checking out as an open-source version pushing forward of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. Beyond having an OpenGL 3 renderer and many engine improvements, the developers also continue work on creating modern, free art assets based off the original game. Those wanting to learn more about that can visit ETLegacy.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
Broadwell Vulkan Performance Also Up After Recent Mesa Git Work
Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer
Aspyr Media Officially Confirms Bringing Civilization VI To Linux
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster
Godot Continues Major Work On Its 3D Renderer For Release In 2017
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot