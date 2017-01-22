IORTCW Continues Letting Return to Castle Wolfenstein Live On As Open-Source

For those looking to relive some old gaming moments this weekend, the iortcw project continues to be developed as the open-source code-base around Return to Castle Wolfenstein.
It's been 16 years since "RTCW" was first released or even 15 years since it first had a native Linux port while iortcw continues to see routine code commits for this open-source game derived from ioquake3. Over the original classic game, iortcw offers SDL 2 support, OpenAL sound, full x86_64 support, VoIP support, Ogg Vorbis audio support, PNG support, and many other more modern features.
IORTCW continues seeing Git commits fairly regularly (as of writing, two days ago was the most recent work with some fixes and updating the SDL2 implementation) while the most recent release was from the end of November. As an Enemy Territory fan back in the day, great to see this project still moving forward. Those interested can visit the GitHub project site to learn more.
For those wishing to relive the older Wolfenstein days, ETLegacy is another great project worth checking out as an open-source version pushing forward of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. Beyond having an OpenGL 3 renderer and many engine improvements, the developers also continue work on creating modern, free art assets based off the original game. Those wanting to learn more about that can visit ETLegacy.com.
Add A Comment