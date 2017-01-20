ARB_gpu_shader_int64 Lands For Intel Mesa Git
There's some early feature development work that's landed in Mesa Git this Friday as the initial feature development towards Mesa 17.1.

Ian Romanick of Intel has landed his ARB_gpu_shader_int64 extension support. This INT64 Mesa support and the Intel driver implementation has been going on for a few months now but has gotten into shape.

If the extension name isn't a big enough hint, this GL extension is about introducing 64-bit integer support for OpenGL shaders. Won't be too useful for Linux gamers, but nevertheless is an important step for having the open-source OpenGL drivers step closer to the proprietary drivers.

Fetch the code from Git and this ARB_gpu_shader_int64 Intel Mesa support is for Broadwell hardware and newer.
