IBM z14 Announced, Support Added To LLVM Clang

This morning IBM announced the z14 mainframe that is much faster than its predecessors and offers full encryption capabilities.
The z14 reportedly offers 10% greater performance-per-core over the z13 series and around 30% greater performance overall than this previous series. The z14 CPU also has new instructions, including for SIMD, and offers much greater encryption performance and potential.
Those wishing to learn more about the new z14 mainframe can read about it at IBM.com.
Part of what makes the z14 also worth mentioning today on Phoronix is the same-day mainline support in the LLVM Clang compiler stack. Just hours after the CPU was announced, three patches were added introducing the z14 support to Clang's SystemZ code. This includes the processor support as well as support for the new instructions, the new scheduler description, and detection for the z14 CPU.
