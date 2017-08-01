I3C Subsystem Proposed For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 August 2017 at 06:22 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
A new subsystem is being proposed for the Linux kernel for the MIPI I3C sensor specification.

The MIPI I3C sensor interface was published at the beginning of this year and is designed for streamlined sensor integration across wearables, smartphones, IoT hardware, automotive systems, and other modern devices. When designing I3C, the MIPI Alliance looked at I2C, SPI, and UART for inspiration while designing an interface for today's modern needs.

MIPI I3C is designed for very low power, incorporates I2C and SPI, aims for greater performance, reduced pin count and signal paths, and more. Those wishing to learn more about the I3C specification itself can do so at MIPI.org.

Being proposed by kernel developer Boris Brezillon on Monday is introducing support for it as a new subsystem. Initially this new kernel code is a set of 5 patches while Boris envisions it being extended over time. The first driver in this subsystem is one for Cadence Design Systems, which is part of this patch series beyond the I3C infrastructure work.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Artem Tashkinov: Independent Hardware Vendors Hate Linux
UPower 1.0 Steps Closer To Reality With v0.99.5 Update
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Raptor Is Going To Launch A New POWER9 Linux System
VC5 Driver Development Continues, Raspbian Performance Still Being Tuned
IBM z14 Announced, Support Added To LLVM Clang
Popular News
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
AMD Releases Crimson ReLive 17.7.2, Linux Gamers Get AMDGPU-PRO 17.30
Due To A GCC Bug, RDRAND Usage Wasn't As Random As Expected
NVIDIA Makes It Easier On Fedora To Try GNOME With EGLStreams On Wayland