I3C Subsystem Proposed For The Linux Kernel

A new subsystem is being proposed for the Linux kernel for the MIPI I3C sensor specification.
The MIPI I3C sensor interface was published at the beginning of this year and is designed for streamlined sensor integration across wearables, smartphones, IoT hardware, automotive systems, and other modern devices. When designing I3C, the MIPI Alliance looked at I2C, SPI, and UART for inspiration while designing an interface for today's modern needs.
MIPI I3C is designed for very low power, incorporates I2C and SPI, aims for greater performance, reduced pin count and signal paths, and more. Those wishing to learn more about the I3C specification itself can do so at MIPI.org.
Being proposed by kernel developer Boris Brezillon on Monday is introducing support for it as a new subsystem. Initially this new kernel code is a set of 5 patches while Boris envisions it being extended over time. The first driver in this subsystem is one for Cadence Design Systems, which is part of this patch series beyond the I3C infrastructure work.
