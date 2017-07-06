Consulting firm KDAB has announced their newest research and development project, Hotspot. The Hotspot program is a Qt-powered GUI to the Linux perf subsystem.
With Hotspot it's now more user-friendly to make use of the Linux perf subsystem's various metrics and profiling capabilities via a nice GUI. Hotspot in its public 1.0 form allows a summary view, bottom-up/top-down/caller/callee views, searching, an integrated flame graph, the ability to show multiple event metrics side-by-side, and more.
More details on Hotspot 1.0 via its kernel mailing list announcement. Many more details on this new Linux GUI perf profiler via the KDAB project site.
