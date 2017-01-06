It's been a good week for users of older Intel Haswell graphics on Linux: beyond landing FP64 support and then exposing OpenGL 4.0 support, this older generation of Intel graphics now has a couple more OpenGL ES 3.2 extensions.
The work was already done in the driver, but they hadn't gotten around to flipping on the supported extension bits for Haswell. The OpenGL ES 3.2 extensions now enabled are GL_OES_geometry_shader, GL_OES_shader_io_blocks, and GL_OES_texture_cube_map_array. These extensions were previously for just Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics and newer.
These three more GLES 3.2 extensions got flipped on today with this commit. Haswell doesn't have OpenGL ES 3.2 for lacking KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr as that's only supported on Skylake and newer, but other than that is now effectively complete with having enabled all other required extensions.
