Haswell On Mesa Now Has Nearly Complete OpenGL ES 3.2 Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 January 2017 at 04:26 PM EST. 10 Comments
INTEL --
It's been a good week for users of older Intel Haswell graphics on Linux: beyond landing FP64 support and then exposing OpenGL 4.0 support, this older generation of Intel graphics now has a couple more OpenGL ES 3.2 extensions.

The work was already done in the driver, but they hadn't gotten around to flipping on the supported extension bits for Haswell. The OpenGL ES 3.2 extensions now enabled are GL_OES_geometry_shader, GL_OES_shader_io_blocks, and GL_OES_texture_cube_map_array. These extensions were previously for just Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics and newer.

These three more GLES 3.2 extensions got flipped on today with this commit. Haswell doesn't have OpenGL ES 3.2 for lacking KHR_texture_compression_astc_ldr as that's only supported on Skylake and newer, but other than that is now effectively complete with having enabled all other required extensions.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Xeon HD Graphics P530 With OpenGL & Vulkan On Mesa 13.1-dev + Linux 4.10
What Open-Source/Linux Kaby Lake CPU Benchmarks Would You Like To See?
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Igalia Delivers Ivy Bridge Mesa Patches For FP64 / OpenGL 4.0
Linux 4.10 Kernel Testing With Mesa 13.1-dev & HD Graphics 530
Intel's Mesa Driver Now Officially Exposes OpenGL 4.0 For Haswell
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Former Valve Developer: Steam Linux Project Was The Hardest
WireGuard Secure Network Tunnel Is Eyeing Mainline, Running On Android
A Look Back At Some Of The Best Features Added To The Linux Kernel In 2016
Intel's Clear Linux Is Working On Steam Support
Early Benchmarks Of Linux 4.10 Show Some Improvements & Regressions For Core i7-6800K