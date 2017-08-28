Intel Haswell Scheduler Updated In LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 28 August 2017 at 06:19 AM EDT. 8 Comments
COMPILER --
Last month in LLVM there was new Sandy Bridge scheduler information to improve the instruction scheduling and other hardware detail changes so LLVM can generate more efficient code for those older CPUs. At that time we learned Intel developers were also planning improvements too for LLVM with newer Haswell / Broadwell / Skylake / Skylake-X CPUs. Improvements have now landed for Haswell.

As of this morning in LLVM Git is updated scheduling information for Haswell CPUs. This updates the Haswell architecture target with new instruction scheduling data, including latency, number of micro-ops, etc. This is likely to result in some code performance fluctuations.

The updated Haswell scheduler can be found via LLVM in their 6.0 development code. I'll be working on some fresh LLVM/Clang Haswell/SandyBridge benchmarks shortly at Phoronix.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
ARC Backend Merged In LLVM
LLVM's Clang C/C++ Compiler Is Still Having Problems With ~5% Of Debian Packages
RISC-V Support Continues Advancing For LLVM
DragonEgg Now Works With GCC 8, LLVM 6
Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 Now Supported By LLVM
Initial ARMv8.3-A Support Added To LLVM
Popular News
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
GIMP 2.9.6 Released With GEGL Multi-Threading & Better HiDPI Support
Android 8.0 "Oreo" Launches
LLVM's Clang C/C++ Compiler Is Still Having Problems With ~5% Of Debian Packages